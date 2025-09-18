Adidas Teases New Throwback Texas A&M Uniforms
With the Aggies starting off the 2025 college football season with a 3-0 record, all eyes have been on the Maroon and White through Week 3. In a recent post on X, Adidas hints at a new throwback uniform for the Aggies.
In May of 2024, the Aggies signed a five-year deal with Adidas that will run through June 30, 2027. Texas A&M, across all sports, has been affiliated with Adidas, and with the rise of this Texas A&M football team, a throwback jersey seems to be in the works.
A short clip that was posted by Adidas on X has caught the eyes of Texas A&M fans, since a new uniform is always exciting. In the clip, Adidas gives a glimpse of the Kyle Field scoreboard, where the words "The Original 12th Man" appear on the screen.
The comments started flooding with ideas of what exactly these uniforms could entail, as fans immediately started sharing their favorite jerseys from the past.
When Will The Jerseys Debut?
The pressing question is, when will these jerseys be available? Adidas has not released a date when these jerseys will debut for Texas A&M, yet if the Aggies continue to ride their win streak and continue to dominate the ball, the uniforms could debut sooner than later.
Last season, the Aggies played their annual "black-out" game against LSU where they debuted new black uniforms, and fans went crazy. Aside from the famous comeback fashion win over then-No. 8 LSU, the all-new black uniforms caught everyone's attention.
This season, Texas A&M plays its blackout game on Saturday, October 4, for a primetime kickoff in Aggieland. There are a couple of potential games where the Aggies can pull out these throwback uniforms this season, assuming the uniforms won't debut for at least a few weeks.
If the Aggies plan to wear these uniforms at home, there are four remaining games where they can debut them, with three SEC games left.
VS Auburn
The Aggies host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, September 27, for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, in what is shaping up to be a dominant SEC matchup. The all-time record between the two programs is 7-7 after the four-overtime win that Auburn pulled off over Texas A&M last season.
VS Florida
Another opportunity for the Aggies to show off these jerseys is against Florida, when the Gators come to Kyle Field on Saturday, October 11. The Gators have gotten off to a less-than-ideal start to the season, yet in the SEC, every game is tough.
VS South Carolina
The last opportunity the Aggies would have to debut their throwback jerseys at home is against South Carolina, which is set for an early kickoff on Saturday, November 15. Last season, this is the game that started the Aggies' downhill spiral as they lost four of their next five games.