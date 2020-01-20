Aggie Duo to Play in Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. - The Senior Bowl down south could be considered an all-star game. With top talent from every conference hoping for a chance to improve their stock, some of the nation's top players will make the trip to Ladd-Peeble Stadium to test their stuff in front of NFL scouts and coaches.

Texas A & M will be well represented down in the mix of the conversation.

Wide receiver Quartney Davis and punter Braden Mann will represent the Maroon and White down in Mobile. The two will be members of the North roster, under the direction of Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions.

Davis could benefit from a big week in front of NFL coaches after a mixed final season in College Station. The junior finished with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns. He would average 11.4 yards per catch before declaring following graduation in December.

A true senior, Mann could become the next big name special teams player to earn a high draft grade. The Aggies' punter averaged 47.1 yards per punt during his final season with the program. He also would be the team's primary kickoff on kickoff, tallying seven total tackles, including three game-saving stops in the open field.

Mann could be up for a big week after regression in 2019. During the 2018 season, the then-junior would average an NCAA record of 51 yards per punt. He would then take home the Ray Guy Award in December, giving to the Nation's top punter each season.

Without a crowded receiving unit, Davis could boost his draft stock with a productive outing in front of potential employers. Heading into the week, Davis currently has averaged a mid-round grade from multiple scouts due to his speed and quickness off the snap. Mann is considered by some as the top punter in April's draft.

The Senior Bowl will take place from Tuesday, January 21 until Saturday, January 25. The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.