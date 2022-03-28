Skip to main content

Top LB Recruit Anthony Hill Impressed With Aggies Recruiting

A&M already getting set to add more top talent for the next recruiting cycle

The Texas A&M Aggies' plan to secure another top-tier recruiting class is well underway. Coach Jimbo Fisher and Co. have already received three commitments for 2023 and are looking to add a fourth. 

Denton Ryan (Denton, TX) linebacker Anthony Hill is one of the most highly regarded defensive players in the country and has A&M high on his list. He spoke about his mutual interest with the Aggies on Saturday at Battle7 in Dallas. 

“I only got to talk to him one time, but coach (Tyler) Santucci has been the guy that’s recruited me the most and talking scheme with him," Hill said. “Just all the d-line guys they've been bringing in, I feel like that’s big because I play linebacker. Seeing all that good d-line definitely feels good and would help me play better."

Hill clearly sees a potential place for himself in A&M's defense. He attended Aggies Junior Day on Jan. 29 and is prepping for another visit to College Station in the first full week of April. 

Hill, who would be an excellent fit in DJ Durkin's defensive system, exploded onto the scene with the Raiders in 2020 as a sophomore, being named as a first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American, and the District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year, all while helping his team to an undefeated season a state championship.

He'll consider the Aggies along with Alabama, Texas, Miami, and Oklahoma.

