Could Aggies Be 'Playoff Crashers' This Season?

The Texas A&M Aggies' new-and-improved roster of talented recruits brings College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations to College Station. And in a game that has been transformed by the transfer portal and NIL, a team like A&M could have a chance at "crashing" into the final four teams remaining.

247Sports formed a list of 10 potential teams that could "crash the playoff in 2022." The Aggies were included along with Houston, Wake Forest, Baylor, BYU, USC, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

A&M is certainly making the moves necessary for an appearance in the playoff, but others in the college football world predict the Aggies are still a step or two away.

CBS revealed its way-too-early top 25 for next season and has A&M ranked No. 7. Here is what CBS had to say about the Aggies:

7. Texas A&M The Aggies are going to be good, really good. Just not good enough. They can't be while still searching for a playoff-worthy quarterback in Jimbo Fisher's fifth season. The 2022 recruiting class might be the best ever, but someone has to tell me how many of those five-stars are going to be difference makers in the SEC West as true freshmen. The Aggies are going to be really good, not great in 2022. Way-too-early ranking: 5

The Aggies open up the 2022-2023 season at home against Sam Houston State.

