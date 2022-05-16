Skip to main content

Could Aggies Be 'Playoff Crashers' This Season?

Even among the nation's best, there's always room for one surprise team to make its way into the College Football Playoff

The Texas A&M Aggies' new-and-improved roster of talented recruits brings College Football Playoff-or-bust expectations to College Station. And in a game that has been transformed by the transfer portal and NIL, a team like A&M could have a chance at "crashing" into the final four teams remaining.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Texas A&M vs. LSU

Texas A&M vs. Alabama

247Sports formed a list of 10 potential teams that could "crash the playoff in 2022." The Aggies were included along with Houston, Wake Forest, Baylor, BYU, USC, Texas, Notre Dame, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

A&M is certainly making the moves necessary for an appearance in the playoff, but others in the college football world predict the Aggies are still a step or two away.

CBS revealed its way-too-early top 25 for next season and has A&M ranked No. 7. Here is what CBS had to say about the Aggies:

7. Texas A&M

The Aggies are going to be good, really good. Just not good enough. They can't be while still searching for a playoff-worthy quarterback in Jimbo Fisher's fifth season. The 2022 recruiting class might be the best ever, but someone has to tell me how many of those five-stars are going to be difference makers in the SEC West as true freshmen. The Aggies are going to be really good, not great in 2022. Way-too-early ranking: 5

The Aggies open up the 2022-2023 season at home against Sam Houston State.

