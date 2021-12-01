A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Announces Intention To Enter NFL Draft
Texas A&M defense is led first and foremost by the strength of its start-studded defensive line.
Chief amongst those stars is versatile DeMarvin Leal, who occupies a number of positions along the Aggies defense front depending on the look or the offensive personnel.
Earlier this month at an Aggies' weekly press conference, Leal hinted that he would be turning pro after this season.
And on Wednesday, he made it official, announcing on his Instagram account that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft next spring.
Leal is one of the top defensive linemen prospects on the board in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft next May. In fact, in ESPN's most recent NFL mock draft, Leal was projected to go ninth overall into the Atlanta Falcons.
If you ask Jimbo Fisher, that should come as no surprise, because even before he stepped foot on Texas A&M's campus, he was already recognized as the type of prospect that you can build your entire program around.
A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Makes Decision On Pro Future Official
Texas A&M star defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal may have accidentally revealed his post season plans
Can The Aggies Win A National Title Under Jimbo Fisher?
Texas A&M entered 2021 with high hopes, but came up short
Aggies Improve To 7-1 With Win Over New Orleans
The Texas A&M Men's basketball team continued their winning ways on Tuesday night
“He’s what you want to lay the foundation of your organization on,” Fisher said. “He’s one of those types of guys. Kenyon is that group. We’re blessed in that group with some really special guys.”
And at the NFL, that will be no different.
Leal will take the field for the final time as an Aggie in Texas A&M's bowl game, which has yet to be determined.
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here