A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Makes Decision On Pro Future Official

    • December 1, 2021
    Publish date:

    A&M Star DeMarvin Leal Announces Intention To Enter NFL Draft

    Texas A&M star defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal has announced his intentions to turn pro
    Author:

    Texas A&M defense is led first and foremost by the strength of its start-studded defensive line. 

    Chief amongst those stars is versatile DeMarvin Leal, who occupies a number of positions along the Aggies defense front depending on the look or the offensive personnel. 

    Earlier this month at an Aggies' weekly press conference, Leal hinted that he would be turning pro after this season. 

    And on Wednesday, he made it official, announcing on his Instagram account that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft next spring. 

    Leal is one of the top defensive linemen prospects on the board in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft next May. In fact, in ESPN's most recent NFL mock draft, Leal was projected to go ninth overall into the Atlanta Falcons. 

    If you ask Jimbo Fisher, that should come as no surprise, because even before he stepped foot on Texas A&M's campus, he was already recognized as the type of prospect that you can build your entire program around.

    “He’s what you want to lay the foundation of your organization on,” Fisher said. “He’s one of those types of guys. Kenyon is that group. We’re blessed in that group with some really special guys.”

    And at the NFL, that will be no different.

    Leal will take the field for the final time as an Aggie in Texas A&M's bowl game, which has yet to be determined. 

