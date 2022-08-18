Skip to main content

Three Aggies Make ESPN’s List of Top 100 Players For 2022

The Aggies are well represented on ESPN's list of the top 100 players for 2022.

The Texas A&M Aggies enter 2022 with arguably their most talented roster of the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggies have a roster capable of contending in the SEC West, highlighted by some elite names. ESPN released their list of the top 100 players for 2022, and the Aggies had three names featured.

Running back Devon Achane was ranked as the number 58 player by ESPN, while safety Antonio Johnson came in at 65 and offensive guard Layden Robinson at 76.

Devon Achane

"One of the SEC's most electric offensive performers should take on a bigger role in Texas A&M's offense this fall," ESPN said. "Achane led the SEC in yards per rush (7) last season, and had 910 yards and nine touchdowns on only 130 carries. He can also help in the pass game after a 24-catch season in 2021."

Achane was behind star running back Isaiah Spiller in 2021 and still managed to put up big numbers.

Achane has a chance to breakout on to the national stage this season as the feature name in the Aggies’ backfield. If the Aggies are in the College Football Playoff conversation at the end of the year, Achane will be part of the reason why.

Antonio Johnson

"Johnson started all 13 games for Texas A&M in 2021 as a sophomore," ESPN said. "He was second on the Aggies' defense with 79 tackles. He earned AP All-SEC second team recognition. Johnson is on the preseason watch list for the Thorpe Award."

Johnson is expected to have an expanded role in 2022. He will be a do-it-all player for new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

If Johnson can live up to expectations in 2022, he will hear his name called early in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is the highest-graded draft eligible safety on Pro Football Focus and the second highest-graded player among all defensive backs.

Layden Robinson

"He earned second-team All-SEC honors last season and will lead an experienced group of interior linemen for the Aggies," ESPN said. "Mel Kiper Jr. rates Robinson as the top draft-eligible guard for 2023. The 6-4, 330-pound junior started all 10 games he played last fall. He's an elite run blocker who could help the Aggie offense take the next step."

The Aggies return three starters on the offensive line, highlighted by Robinson. Cohesion on the offensive line will be pivotal if the Aggies want to significantly improve on offense.

As evidenced by ESPN’s list, the Aggies have enough talent on their roster to contend in the SEC and make noise in the playoff race. They now need to prove it on the gridiron beginning Sept. 3rd. 

