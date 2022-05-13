Former Texas A&M WR Quartney Davis Tries Out For Houston Texans

Former Texas A&M receiver Quartney Davis is trying out for the Houston Texans with hopes of making their 90-man roster. Davis is one of 11 players looking to be added to the final roster following rookie minicamp in Houston over the weekend.

A former top recruit for the Aggies, Davis was a three-year starter during his time in College Station. He would finish his final season in College Station with 54 catches for 616 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis had 99 catches for 1,201 yards and 11 scores for his career. He declared for the 2020 NFL Draft following the team's Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State in December of 2019.

Davis went undrafted in 2020 but signed an undrafted rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings. He would be waived in the final cuts and was not added to the team's practice squad. He would sign a future contract with the Indianapolis Colts but did not make the final roster after suffering a season-ending injury during practice in August.

A native of Cypress, Davis attended Langham Creek High School and had multiple offers as a member of the 2016 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot, 200-pound pass-catcher chose the Aggies over Arkansas, Cal, Ole Miss, and Oklahoma State.

"There's nothing that I'm perfect at, so there's plenty I can improve on," Davis told AllAggies.com at the Senior Bowl in 2020. "Even if I'm the best at doing it, I'm gonna make sure I improve on it."

Davis' best college game came in the seven overtime victory over LSU in 2018, in which he led the Aggies with seven catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

