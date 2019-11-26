Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

COLLEGE STATION - To be compared to Randy Moss is a title in its own. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evan might not be at that level yet, but he's making his case to be the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL.

Through five seasons, the former Texas A & M star has finished each year with at least 1,000 receiving yards. In Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, he'd make it six with his four catch, 50 yard performance.

Evans now is the second wide receiver to begin his career with six 1,000 yards seasons. He falls only behind Moss, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018. For the season, Evans now has 62 catches for 1,043 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Aggies were in full effect over the weekend. A former quarterback is having a team think of the postseason while one team found a way to win without their best player. Here's how the rest of the former Aggies performed this weekend.

Denver Broncos OLB Von Miller: The Broncos fell short on the road to the Buffalo Bills. Miller would finish with two solo tackles and a sack in the 20-3 loss. For the season, the veteran linebacker now has six sacks.

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill: Believe it or not, Tannehill has been a predominant reason for the teams success. In Sunday's victory against the Jaguars, the former Aggie would throw for 259 yards and two touchdowns while adding another two on the ground. Since the Titans switched quarterbacks, the team is 4-1.

Atlanta Falcons OT Jake Matthews: The Falcons fell short to Tampa Bay at home. Matthews started at left tackle at helped Atlanta's offense finish with 337 total yards of offense.

New Orleans Saints OC Erik McCoy: The second-round pick started at center and helped the Saints tally 418 yards in the 34-31 victory over Carolina.

Seattle Seahawks OT Germain Ifedi: Seattle improved to 9-2 with their victory over Philadelphia. Ifedi started at right tackle and helped the Seahawks total 348 total yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars PK Josh Lambo: Lambo was 2 for 2 on field goal attempts, making a 49 and 50 yard attempt. He did not have an extra point try.

Dallas Cowboys DE Michael Bennett: Bennett finished with two solo tackles in the team loss to New England. The Patriots traded the veteran defensive end midseason for a seventh-round selection.

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds: Reynolds was limited in Monday night's loss to the Ravens. The third-year wideout finished with two catches for 8 yards.

Green Bay Packers DT Kingsley Keke: The rookie defensive tackle made one stop in Sunday night's loss to 49ers.

Cincinnati Bengals PK Randy Bullock: Bullock made his only field goal attempt, nailing a kick for 27 yards out. He also made his only point after attempt in the team's loss to Pittsburgh.

San Francisco 49ers DE Damontre Moore: Moore has made his mark in two games with the 49ers. The veteran defensive end made two tackles and consistently added pressure in the team victory over Green Bay.

Washington Redskins FS Deshazor Everett: After missing five weeks with a hamstring injury, Everett returned and made one tackle in the team win over Detroit.

