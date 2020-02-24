Aggies In The XFL: Michael Make St.Louis With First TD Back In Dome

COLLEGE STATION — For 1,065, the city of St.Louis had seen their Sundays empty at The Dome at America's Center. Running back Christine Michael can relate to the people of St.Louis of how life without football can feel.

The former second-round draft pick never flourished during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. After brief trips with the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, Michael found himself out of the game. For over 600 days, Michael wouldn't touch a football with the title "professional" to his name on a roster.

It seems The XFL has brought a city back their sport and Michael back the confidence to find success once more.

Michael would score the St.Louis BattleHawks first touchdown back in the Dome Sunday afternoon against the New York Guardians. During the first quarter, the former 12th Man would break free into the open field, finding a seem and burying his way forward for a 14-yard touchdown.

Michael would finish with 40 yards off seven carries on the way to a 29-9 victory in front of over 29,000 fans — a new record for XFL attendance. Fellow Texas A & M alum Kieth Ford would remain inactive and he still is nursing a knee injury.

One of the premier runners in program history, Michael shined for the Aggies in their time in the Big 12. In the 2009 season, he'd rush for over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns. Helping the team transition to life in the SEC, Micheal would rush for a team-high 12 touchdowns on the way to a 10-2 season and a Heisman Trophy season from Johnny Manziel.

Former A & M offensive guard Avery Gennesey has seen success in the trenches for the Houston Roughnecks, the Aggie alum helped June Jones offense tally 417 total yards on the way to a 34-27 victory against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

With the 39-9 loss by the D.C. Defenders, Houston remains the only undefeated team left in the inaugural season. Gennesey has started all three games for the Roughnecks at right guard.

Up in the Pacific Northwest, running back Trey Williams did his part in helping the Seattle Dragons look competent against the Dallas Renegades. The former Aggie would finish with 33 yards on eight carries in the team's 24-12 loss at home. Tight end Cam Clear would be inactive for the third straight game after injuring himself towards the end of NFL camp.

Williams was a bright spot in A & M's special teams during his freshman season, collecting 557 return yards and being named to the All-SEC freshman team. He would declare for the NFL Draft in 2015, finishing his college career with 1,343 yards on 204 carries with 18 touchdowns.

Undrafted, Williams would spend time with the Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. For his career, the 26-year-old runner collected 12 total yards on two carries.

Williams also was a featured member of the San Antonio Commanders offense in the new de-bunked Alliance of American Football. He would score two touchdowns and rush for over 400 yards.

The Roughnecks continue their two-game road trip with a date set against Western Conference rival Dallas next Sunday. The three former Aggies runners will meet again when the Dragons travel to the Dome to face the BattleHawks on Saturday evening.