Seminole Connection Could Help A&M Add 2023 RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

The Texas A&M Aggies are focused on bolstering their already elite future through diligent work on the recruiting trail, but it's A&M coach Jimbo Fisher's past that could provide a hidden edge for the Aggies in the recruitment process of elite Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.) running back Cedric Baxter Jr.

He spoke during the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp in Winter Garden, Fla. over the weekend about his unofficial visit to College Station on March 26.

Twitter: @CedricBaxterJr1 Cedric Baxter Jr.

"I grew up a Florida State fan, so Coach Fisher, my dad love him and I love him to," Baxter Jr. said. "I love the way he coaching."

Along with Fisher, Baxter said the extensive Florida State connections on the staff made a great impression on him.

"I almost felt like I was in heaven because I grew up a Florida State fan and I didn't really realize how many people that played for Florida State are on staff at Texas A&M," Baxter said following his visit, per 247Sports. "Like Antonio Cromartie and Rashad Greene. It's a lot of good people."

Chris Hays, Orlando Sentinel Cedric Baxter Jr.

The Aggies built one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2022, as A&M's national expectations continue to swell. Baxter admitted the vibe felt different around the program during his visit.

'You can tell they want to win," he said. "From the way practices went, to the way meetings went, you can tell they want to win.”

Baxter, who ran for more than 1,700 yards as a junior for Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater as a junior, said he'll wait till after the spring to discuss commitment options with his family.

Jimbo Fisher

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here