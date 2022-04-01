Top Recruit Lebbeus Overton Signs With Texas A&M Aggies

Heading into the final stretch of what has already been a historic 2022 recruiting cycle, Texas A&M has cemented the top class in the country, beating out the likes of traditional powers such as Alabama and Georgia.

The Aggies accomplished this in part by landing a pair of SI99 recruits including the No. 1 defensive prospect in the country, Shemar Stewart, and the No. 1 interior defensive lineman, Walter Nolen.

However, their defensive line additions have not ended there, with the former No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Lebbeus Overton, signing the Aggies on Friday.

Earlier this spring the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Overton elected to reclassify to the 2022 class, making him eligible to be able to step on a college football field next fall.

And if the amount of time Overton has spent in College Station was any indication, the commitment to the Aggies should come as no surprise.

Overton has taken four visits to College Station, with the most recent coming earlier this past weekend.

The Aggies prevailed over traditional powers such as Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Oregon to land Overton, putting the cherry on top of what might be considered the best defensive recruiting class haul in history.

You can view the full scouting report for Overton from Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. below:

Lebbeus Overton may have been the top-ranked defensive recruit in the class of 2023 when all was said and done, with a shot at being in the conversation for No. 1 regardless of position even. The pass rusher already has four years of varsity experience, terrorizing offenses off the edge with an elite first step, mature technique, and a frame he continues to grow into. Still far from his physical ceiling, Overton flashes as an athlete as much as he does as a pure pass rusher. How many defensive ends can redirect and track down No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter? Overton did in his last prep game, flashing spatial awareness along the way. On Friday nights, where it counts most, Overton is coveted because of his athleticism, premium position standing as an edge rusher along with his acumen, not to mention the production. Beginning with a run on varsity as an eighth-grader in 2018, the new senior registered more than 100 tackles for loss and 50 sacks while pursuing top skill position prospects in the greater Atlanta area. Overton can attack as a true edge, from a stand-up stance, or even work inside with his hand in the dirt. Simply put, this is a special, high floor and high ceiling athlete that a defense can eventually be built around.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here