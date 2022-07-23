Jimbo Fisher Confident Aggies' Receiver Room Will Be Improved

The Texas A&M Aggies had subpar receiver play in 2021. Their passing game ranked toward the bottom of the SEC in most statistical categories. Much of this lack of success can be attributed to injuries, but the result was still inadequate.

Coach Jimbo Fisher is confident the Texas A&M receivers will be better this season. There is reason to trust his confidence after the Aggies signed two of the top receivers in the 2022 recruiting class, Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall.

At SEC Media Days, Fisher was asked about the status of the receiver position in 2022.

"There's three guys that I am extremely excited about," Fisher said. "You saw Evan who was the MVP of our spring. I've never had a freshman come in and do that. You have Chris Marshall, Noah Thomas who I think are both highly, highly gifted skill guys that can jump in there."

Stewart has been penciled in by many to be the go-to option in the Aggies’ passing game. He was the leading receiver in the Maroon and White game with seven receptions for 75 yards.

The Aggies will also need veterans in the receiver room to step up if they want to substantially on offense.

​​​​"Chase Lane, I really like what he did, the thing where he was playing a year ago," he said. I think Evan Stewart's evolution there, Devin Price. Moose Muhammad is a guy that played really well at the end of last year. I'm happy about him. Kenyon Jackson is a guy we got. He has been hurt off and on. He's a big body."

The inability to stretch the field has haunted Fisher in his time as the Texas A&M head coach. The new additions to the Aggies’ receiver room are Fisher’s best chance to find success in the passing game.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here