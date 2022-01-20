Aggies LB Doyle Jr. Announces Transfer Destination

Just before the Texas A&M Aggies matchup with the Auburn Tigers this past season, Aggies linebacker Antonio Doyle elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

And on Wednesday, he made his destination known, with Doyle committing to Deion Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers.

"Have faith in whatever you do. keep on moving forward," Doyle said in his announcement. "God will see you through. Thank you @DeionSanders and @CoachHartJSU."

Doyle arrived in Aggieland as a class of 2020 recruit out of Lutheran High School in St. Louis, Missouri, and was heavily recruited by a number of top-tier college programs. He spend two seasons at A&M and played in all 18 games during that time, mostly on special teams. This year he has totaled seven tackles in eight games.

Perhaps it was playing time, or lack of it, that initiated the impending transfer, but Doyle leaves a linebacker corps rich in talent, with names like Andre White Jr and Edgerrin Cooper.

Last season, White recorded 58 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for losses, and a sack against Colorado's Brendon Lewis in Week 2. White also finished six games with five tackles or more, making him one of the more consistent wrap-up tacklers.

Cooper tallied 58 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for losses, and an interception as the team's third linebacker. On pass coverage plays, he would remain the lone linebacker on the field due to his speed and reaction flying to the football.

The Aggies also recently received a commitment from the nation's top off-ball linebacker Harold Perkins earlier this month, who is expected to come in and compete for playing time immediately, should he officially sign with the program.

