What's Texas A&M Most Intriguing Position In 2022?

There's one defensive position at Texas A&M that might be worth keeping an eye on more than others. This isn't to say the battle of defensive backs or the revamped defensive line new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin's system isn't going to intrigue fans, but there's one other spot to monitor.

It's linebacker. After all, the Aggies have been pumping out high-tempo linebacker talent for decades now. It started long before the R.C. Slocum era. Jimbo Fisher isn't forgetting about the position, either.

Fisher let it be known early that that Aggies were predominately keeping the same formation from previous coordinator Mike Elko. Because of the more dynamic and pass-efficient offenses in today's game, A&M will likely still play in a base 4-2-5, allowing one linebacker to play the run and the other to work in space.

So, which fills which role now that Aaron Hansford is off the the NFL? Summer camp should be a clear indicator, but the Aggies have options.

Three of the top seven tacklers last fall played linebacker. Hansford led the team with 89 stops. Edgerrin Cooper was tied for fourth with 58 and Andre White Jr. finished seventh with 57.

White and Cooper often changed positions depending on the formation last season. White, a rising senior with three years of part-time starter experience, was often used on run-heavy downs near the line of scrimmage. Cooper, a redshirt sophomore, would often play on passing downs or be used in space.

In theory, Durkin would simply have that duo to carry the load again, but A&M also has high-end backups that could fight for first-team reps. Chris Russell plays a similar style of defense to that of White and might best suited as the team's MIKE backer. Tarian Lee worked second-team defense last fall and found marginal success on the boundary.

Keep in mind the Aggies are also adding in more depth this summer from the No. 1 recruiting class and already have Ish Harris on campus. Fisher said during the spring he was pleased with the young defensive players and how quickly they've adapted to practices and a new playbook.

Is that enough to earn a starting role this fall?

Durkin makes a call, but Fisher has final say. If the spring pans out the way fans suggests, A&M likely starts White up the middle while leaving Cooper in space. Each player would have a specific duty; White controls the line of scrimmage and Cooper plays the perimeter in both run support and pass coverage.

This would likely make the most sense since Cooper's coverage skills are intact after transitioning from safety. Last season, the Louisiana native recorded one interception and three deflections. Most of his tackles also came across the middle rather than behind the line.

Linebackers today are mix of old school thumpers and new schooler spacers. One needs power. The other needs speed. If Durkin expects production from that group early, White and Cooper should complement each other early.

