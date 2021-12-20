Skip to main content
    Aggies OL Coach Josh Henson Hired As USC Offensive Coordinator

    The Aggies have lost one of their top assistants to the Pac 12
    Author:

    The Texas A&M Aggies have had substantial turnover within their staff this offseason, losing defensive coordinator Mike Elko, as well as strength and conditioning coach, Jerry Schmidt.

    On Sunday night, that trend continued with offensive line coach Josh Henson being hired as the offensive coordinator for Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. 

    Henson spent three seasons with the Aggies from 2019-2021, where he helped to cultivate one of the best offensive lines in league history in 2020, as well as one of the best linemen in program history in Kenyon Green. 

    In fact, Henson's 2020 line was so dominant, that it became the first offensive line in 10 years to lead the SEC in sacks allowed, tackles for loss allowed, and yards per carry in the same season. 

    Henson originally came to the Aggies from Oklahoma State, where he spent four total seasons -- one as an analyst and three as the offensive line coach. 

    Before his stop in Stillwater, Henson seven seasons at Missouri as the offensive line coach, while serving as the team's offensive coordinator for three of those seasons, and helping the Tigers win back-to-back SEC East championships. 

    Henson will now join a fast-rising USC staff, which has already signed impressive names such as defensive coordinator Alex Grich and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons.

