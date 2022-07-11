Skip to main content

Phil Steele Predicts Aggies a Preseason Top 10 Team

Phil Steele thinks highly of the Aggies ahead of the 2022 season

Phil Steele, a renowned college football analyst, is arguably the best in the business at predicting the preseason AP Top 25. He has perfectly predicted the preseason top 10 in each of the last four seasons. Steele predicts the Texas A&M Aggies will open the season as the ninth-ranked team in the country.

The Aggies have been steadily improving under head coach Jimbo Fisher. They are coming off a season that saw them finish 8-4. Hidden in that 8-4 season was a win against the Alabama Crimson Tide and an injury to their starting quarterback, Haynes King.

The Aggies enter this season with King fully healthy. Fisher brought in transfer quarterback Max Johnson to compete with King for the starting job in 2022. Johnson led LSU’s upset over the Aggies a season ago. Whoever wins the starting quarterback job will significantly elevate the position from the level Texas A&M saw in 2021.

The Aggies will have an improved roster as a whole. They signed the highest-rated recruiting class in modern college football history. Many of the players from this elite class will make an immediate impact as true-freshman.

A top 10 start and finish to the Texas A&M football season is certainly in reach.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

