Aggies QB Zach Calzada Has Entered The NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies had their issues at quarterback this past season, but as the year went on, starting quarterback Zach Calzada began to come into his own.

So much so, that he led the Aggies to an 8-4 record, including a major upset of the then No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide this past October.

Now, however, Calzada's journey as an Aggie is coming to an end, with the Sophomore electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, just weeks out from Texas A&M's bowl matchup Wake Forest.

I" have the most love for Texas A&M, my coaches, teammates, and anybody who has been a part of this process," Calzada said via Twitter. "From the bottom of my heart…Thank you to the 12th man."

After taking over for the injured Haynes King in Week 2 vs. Colorado, Calzada got off to a rocky start, losing to Arkansas and Mississippi State in consecutive weeks, in ugly performances from the offense.

However, that is where the turnaround began, with Calzada leading the Aggies to four straight wins, including victories over the aforementioned Alabama Crimson Tide, and No. 13 Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies would fall the next week to Ole Miss in Oxford, with Calzada struggling once again, followed by another disappointing loss to LSU just two weeks later.

Calzada will finish his career with the Aggies having completed 196 of 351 passes for 2,318 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

In the short term, it is unclear who will start for the Aggies in their bowl matchup on New Year's Eve.

In the long term, with Calzada now gone, the Aggies will likely either turn back to Haynes King or give the reigns to incoming freshman blue-chip QB Conner Weigman, who will be an early enrolee this spring.

