Aggies Rises In Week 2 AP Poll: Where Did They Land?

Texas A&M took another step forward in Week 2's latest AP Poll Rankings

Following a dominant win over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, the Texas A&M Aggies rose to the No. 5 spot in the latest Associated Press Rankings on Tuesday afternoon.

The Aggies were able to move up thanks in large part to the Georgia Bulldogs, who dominated the then-No. 2 ranked Clemson Tigers on a neutral field in Charlotte.

As a result of that game, Georgia moved up three spots and replace Clemson at No. 2, while the Tigers dropped to No. 6 overall in the polls, just ahead of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Aggies, however, looked dominant in their own right on Saturday, holding Kent State to just 10 points and 336 yards of offense, despite turning the ball over to the Golden Flashes five times.

The Aggies will look to rise even further in the rankings next weekend when they travel to Denver to take on their former Big 12 foe, the Colorado Buffaloes, in a neutral site game.

Ironically enough, the last time the Aggies started a season with this high of a ranking, it was none other than the Buffaloes that derailed that season, when the No. 3 Aggies dropped a nail biter to No. 7 Buffaloes in week three of the 1995 season.

You can view the full top 25 rankings below:

The Full Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Costal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

