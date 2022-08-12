Anonymous SEC Coaches Troll Jimbo Fisher

The Texas A&M Aggies have steadily improved under Jimbo Fisher. The Aggies finished 8-4 last season with a statement victory over Alabama despite playing their backup quarterback.

Not every coach in the SEC appears to be sold on what Fisher is building in College Station.

An anonymous SEC coach told Athlon Sports to pump the brakes on any Texas A&M hype.

"Jimbo Fisher might be a mad genius when it comes to media because they get talked about alongside Georgia and Alabama, and they're every bit an 8–4 program," the unidentified coach said. "He knows it, too, but I think that's part of the plan."

Although the Aggies have yet to compete at a championship-contending level, they are beginning to recruit at that level. The Aggies capped off last season by signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. If the Aggies continue to stack elite talent, it should generate more success on the football field.

Another anonymous comment was made to Athlon Sports, but it is unclear whether it came from the same SEC coach.

“They beat Bama, but they lost to Ole Miss. If you do that again this year, you become Ole Miss, and you're being paid to be Bama,” he said

Fisher became the first former Nick Saban assistant to defeat his Crimson Tide. If he can build off of 2021 with what should be a more talented roster overall and better quarterback play, he should silence his SEC peers who doubt his program.

