Around The SEC: All Aggies’ Week 13 Picks

The Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the regular season Saturday night at LSU. The Tigers are seeking to reach six wins so they can send their coach, Ed Orgeron, to a bowl game as he closes out his career in Baton Rouge. The Aggies are hoping to finish strong, as well as beat LSU for the third time in four tries under Jimbo Fisher.

So, as we enter Week 13, here are the SEC game picks by the All Aggies Staff, along with big games from around the country.

(Games are Saturday unless otherwise noted)

SEC GAMES

No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 6 p.m.

The All Aggies staff will reveal their predictions for Texas A&M vs. LSU on Friday.

No. 9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State - 6 p.m. Thursday

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Ole Miss has a chance at their first 10-win regular season in school history. I don't see Lane Kiffin letting that slip away.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Lane Kiffin said that Mike Leach was the "greatest offensive mind in America" on national TV. It'll be Zach Arnett's defense, however, that meets the standards at Davis Wade Stadium.

Cole's Pick: Mississippi State

Art Garcia - Columnist/Editor: The Bulldogs would love nothing more than pop Ole Miss' New Year's Six balloon, plus improve their bowl prospects.

Art's Pick: Mississippi State

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer: Mississippi State's defense will never be able to contain the Ole Miss offense, and Lane Kiffin and Co. have way too much to play for.

Timm's Pick: Ole Miss

Missouri at No. 25 Arkansas – 2:30 p.m. Friday

Galatzan: I really think Arkansas is in a good spot and is getting better. They will make a statement here.

Matt's Pick: Arkansas

Thompson: Missouri is just happy to be going bowling. The Hogs are out to prove that 2021 isn't a fluke. They're back for good.

Cole's Pick: Arkansas

Garcia - Gotta admire who Mizzou has plugged along and had a solid season, but the Hogs are prove they'll be a contender next season.

Art's Pick: Arkansas

Hamm: Mizzou really needs a statement win for this season while Arkansas got its earlier in the season against Texas A&M. But the Razorback's offense is way to much for the Tigers' defense.

Timm's Pick: Arkansas

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Poor Georgia Tech. Georgia by a billion, again.

Matt's Pick: Georgia

Thompson: The Dawgs will bite and the Jackets will buzz. Too bad they won't sting Georgia and ruin its playoff chances.

Cole's Pick: Georgia

Garcia - Instate rivalry with no sizzle.

Art's Pick: Georgia

Hamm: Having to watch this game would be like watching Fonzie jumping the shark all over again. Tech by 10 ... Just kidding.

Timm's Pick: Georgia

Florida State at Florida – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: This is the most unreadable game on the college football schedule this weekend for me. I literally have no idea how either of these teams will show up. I'll take Florida State I guess...

Matt's Pick: FSU

Thompson: Florida State actually looks like its trending back up, at least to an extent compared to Florida

Cole's Pick: FSU

Garcia - The Gators are a mess, and Florida State is peaking. Well, sorta peaking.

Art's Pick: FSU

Hamm: What's happened to football in Florida? They can't sign any of their in-state recruits, that's what. The Gators will get past the Seminoles with surprising ease.

Timm's Pick: Florida

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: This game was a little closer to me a few weeks ago, but Alabama will learn from what happened last week against Arkansas.

Matt's Pick: Alabama

Thompson: Remember three weeks ago when Bryan Harsin was looking like the next SEC Coach of the Year? Good times.

Cole's Pick: Alabama

Garcia - The Tide defense has been exposed, but without Bo Nix, the Tigers don't have enough to exploit Bama's weakness.

Art's Pick: Alabama

Hamm: I was really wanting to pick Auburn in this game a few weeks ago, but after what A&M did to Auburn, there's no way.

Timm's Pick: Alabama

Vanderbilt at Tennessee – 2:45 p.m.

Galatzan: Tennessee should have no problems here. Could it be Josh Heupel's last days as a Volunteer? Maybe so.

Matt's Pick: Tennessee

Thompson: Josh Heupel looks to be the next great SEC East coach. He gets seven wins in Year 1, and maybe uses this for a contract extension.

Cole's Pick: Tennessee

Garcia - Season can't end fast enough for Vandy.

Art's Pick: Tennessee

Hamm: Would it be a surprise to see Vandy beat the Vols? I think so, but that's what's happening.

Timm's Pick: Vanderbilt

No. 23 Clemson at South Carolina – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Clemson is an afterthought this season and it's refreshing to say that for once. It won't be that for too much longer, so let's all enjoy it while we can.

Matt's Pick: Clemson

Thompson: This is going to be closer than expected. Clemson's offense has found its identity over the past two weeks. At least Shane Beamer has the Gamecocks playing in December

Cole's Pick: Clemson

Garcia - Clemson has climbed back into the rankings and is finishing strong.

Art's Pick: Clemson

Hamm: A game almost as embarrassing and insignificant as Vanderbilt-Tennessee, but look out for the upset.

Timm's Pick: South Carolina

Kentucky at Louisville – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Louisville vs. Kentucky is a rivalry better saved for the basketball court. I'll go SEC for the sake of it here.

Matt's Pick: Kentucky

Thompson: Malik Cunningham is an underrated QB in the ACC. Too bad the Wildcats play in the SEC

Cole's Pick: Kentucky

Garcia - The Wildcats have been more consistent all year on both sides of the ball.

Art's Pick: Kentucky

Hamm: Like Galatzan, this reminds me of a basketball weekend. That said, Kentucky football is better than Louisville football since Lamar Jackson won the Heisman.

Timm's Pick: Kentucky

NATIONAL GAMES

North Carolina at No. 20 NC State – 7 p.m. Friday

Galatzan: North Carolina is having a down year, and NC State is playing pretty well despite a recent loss. I'll take State.

Matt's Pick: NC State

Thompson: Sam Howell is trying to prove he's ready to be a franchise QB in the NFL. He will against the Wolfpack on the road, all but sending Wake Forest to the ACC championship game.

Cole's Pick: North Carolina

Garcia - Are the Tar Heels tired of Mac yet?

Art's Pick: NC State

Hamm: I like the way State has played recently, and the Tar Heels have looked terrible lately.

Timm's Pick: NC State

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: I think Ohio State wins by probably two or three scores which is crazy considering the disparity in their rankings. But, Ohio State is Ohio State.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: The College Football Playoff committee got it right on Tuesday. Ohio State is playing the most consistent football right now. Michigan isn't ready for that.

Cole's Pick: Ohio State

Garcia - Just don't think Jim Harbaugh can beat his bitter rival.

Art's Pick: Ohio State

Hamm: This will be the most watchable and most enjoyable game of the weekend by far. Mostly because Michigan knocks off OSU.

Timm's Pick: Michigan

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Oregon and it's not close.

Matt's Pick: Oregon

Thompson: Oregon, but it's close. Jonathan Smith might ready to take the next step in his career at a bigger program.

Cole's Pick: Oregon

Garcia - Consolation for the Ducks are having their CFP hopes dashed.

Art's Pick: Oregon

Hamm: Is there a trophy at stake here in this in-state rivalry game? If there is, the Ducks will own it again.

Timm's Pick: Oregon

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Ah, Bedlam. One of the most inconsequential rivalry games in the country... and it could be the last one. I think Oklahoma is flawed and Oklahoma State wins here pretty convincingly

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma State

Thompson: If Jim Knowles doesn't win the Broyles Award this offseason, something is seriously flawed with the system. The Cowboys are the best team in the Big 12 and will show why Mike Gundy has them ready for the College Football Playoff

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma State

Garcia - Cowboys defense is maybe the best in the country, and Stillwater will be on fire.

Art's Pick: Oklahoma State

Hamm: Maybe one of my favorite college football rivalry games ever, after the old Aggies-Longhorns game, and this year will be special. Both teams are good, but OSU's second-ranked defense is holding opponents to just 14.8 points per game this season while Oklahoma's is allowing a whopping 26.6. Sorry, Sooners. It's not your year.

Timm's Pick: Oklahoma State

