Aggies Land High In Sports Illustrated's Way Too Early Top-25 Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies had their highest expectations in recent memory coming into last season, starting the year with a universal top-10 ranking.

However, the Aggies struggled out of the gate, starting the year 3-2, and dropping two of their last three games of the season (Ole Miss and LSU) as well.

With that said, there were some bright moments of the season, as well, with big wins over Alabama and Auburn helping to propel them up the AP rankings and give them an outside shot at College Football Playoff contention.

Now, despite massive turnover at critical positions, including stars DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, Isaiah Spiller, Zach Calzada, and Jalen Wydermyer, among many others all leaving the program, the Aggies will once again carry big-time expectations into 2022.

The confidence is well warranted as well, with returning talents such as Haynes King, Ainias Smith and Devon Achane on offense, and Demani Richardson, McKinnley Jackson, Shemar Turner, and Jaylon Jones on defense.

Not to mention an influx of talented freshmen from arguably one of the best recruiting classes in the modern recruiting era coming to College Station as well.

As such, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde gave the Aggies a high mark in his way-too-early top-25 rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday, with Jimbo Fisher's program once again breaking into the top-10 rankings.

6. Texas A&M With Haynes King returning and Max Johnson arriving from LSU, the quarterback position should be in better hands. Most of the rest of the lineup is in good shape, thanks to several years of Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting. How quickly will the nation’s No. 1 freshman class make an impact? The non-conference schedule is manageable, with Miami coming to College Station.

The Aggies came in behind a top-five of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 5 Utah.

Three other SEC teams also made the list, including Arkansas at No. 14, Tennessee at No. 16, and Kentucky at No. 21.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here