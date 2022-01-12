Skip to main content

Aggies Land High In Sports Illustrated's Way Too Early Top-25 Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies will once again have high expectations heading into the 2022 season

The Texas A&M Aggies had their highest expectations in recent memory coming into last season, starting the year with a universal top-10 ranking. 

However, the Aggies struggled out of the gate, starting the year 3-2, and dropping two of their last three games of the season (Ole Miss and LSU) as well.  

With that said, there were some bright moments of the season, as well, with big wins over Alabama and Auburn helping to propel them up the AP rankings and give them an outside shot at College Football Playoff contention. 

Now, despite massive turnover at critical positions, including stars DeMarvin Leal, Kenyon Green, Isaiah Spiller, Zach Calzada, and Jalen Wydermyer, among many others all leaving the program, the Aggies will once again carry big-time expectations into 2022. 

The confidence is well warranted as well, with returning talents such as Haynes King, Ainias Smith and Devon Achane on offense, and Demani Richardson, McKinnley Jackson, Shemar Turner, and Jaylon Jones on defense.

Not to mention an influx of talented freshmen from arguably one of the best recruiting classes in the modern recruiting era coming to College Station as well. 

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play
Football

Aggies Land High In Sports Illustrated's Way Too Early Top-25 Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies will once again have high expectations heading into the 2022 season

43 seconds ago
20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
Play
Basketball

Aggie Women Face Tall Task at South Carolina

Texas A&M, losers of four of its last five, has struggled late in games

5 hours ago
USATSI_17489479
Play
Men's Basketball

Aggies 3-0 In SEC After Win Over Ole Miss

Texas A&M off to its best conference start in six years

12 hours ago

As such, Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde gave the Aggies a high mark in his way-too-early top-25 rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday, with Jimbo Fisher's program once again breaking into the top-10 rankings. 

6. Texas A&M

With Haynes King returning and Max Johnson arriving from LSU, the quarterback position should be in better hands. Most of the rest of the lineup is in good shape, thanks to several years of Jimbo Fisher’s recruiting. How quickly will the nation’s No. 1 freshman class make an impact? The non-conference schedule is manageable, with Miami coming to College Station.

The Aggies came in behind a top-five of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 5 Utah.

Three other SEC teams also made the list, including Arkansas at No. 14, Tennessee at No. 16, and Kentucky at No. 21. 

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

NFL
Football

Aggies Land High In Sports Illustrated's Way Too Early Top-25 Rankings

43 seconds ago
20211205_WBB_GAME_TEXAS_AS_0139
Basketball

Aggie Women Face Tall Task at South Carolina

5 hours ago
USATSI_17489479
Men's Basketball

Aggies 3-0 In SEC After Win Over Ole Miss

12 hours ago
HEF7W23OIZIDVCDSCC3WIVUGTY
Basketball

Aggies Host Ole Miss: Live Men's Basketball Updates

15 hours ago
Mike-Evans
Football

NFL Wild Card Round Aggies to Watch

16 hours ago
manziel money
Football

Johnny Football Shades The Tide Yet Again

16 hours ago
USATSI_16734000
Football

Texas A&M Spring Football Depth Chart: The Transfer Or The King At QB?

Jan 11, 2022
I7ZRH2AKCVBCXK622ZJFL6UVDQ
Basketball

Aggie Women Drop Out of AP Top 25 Poll

Jan 10, 2022