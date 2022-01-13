Aggies Spring Depth Chart Preview: Who Takes Over For Isaiah Spiller?

Texas A&M had one of the most dangerous rushing attacks in college football last season, nearly finishing the year with two running backs rushing for over 1,000 yards in a single season.

Unfortunately for Jimbo Fisher and company, the top rusher from that group, Isaiah Spiller, is heading to the NFL next season.

However, there is still plenty of talent left in the Aggies backfield, and junior Devon Achane is looking to fill the void left by Spillers's absence as the feature back.

So who will help Achane carry the load in 2022?

the Aggies spring football depth chart outlook.

RB1 Devon Achane

Coming off of yet another explosive season as a change of pace back, Devon Achane will get an opportunity to take over as the lead back for Jimbo Fisher in 2022, and could have a monster year.

Last season, Achane 130 times or 910 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging seven yards per carry, and 75.83 yards per contest. Achane also finished as the team's third-leading receiver, catching 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.

RB2 LJ Johnson

Where Achane provides lightning and a home run threat in the Aggies backfield, redshirt freshman LJ Johnson will need to provide some thunder. Standing 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds in 2021, Johnson will have to add some bulk to his frame this offseason but has the talent to be a big contributor out of the gate.

Johnson did see the field in 2021, rushing 21 times for 76 yards in four games.

RB3 Amari Daniels

Sophomore Amari Daniels will also have an opportunity to challenge for the backup role to Achane and has the talent and the speed to make an impact from Week 1 as well.

In 2021 Daniels finished with 20 carries for 119 yards and one touchdown in four appearances.

