Maybe the youth movement takes control at Texas A&M in 2022? It's not as if Jimbo Fisher would be opposed to that.

Fisher said that the third week of spring practice really "jump starts where you go" entering the summer. With one scrimmage down, there have been highs and lows that the Aggies hope to build on before the Maroon and White game next Saturday.

The quarterback battle is one area that will receive full attention entering the final week of spring. Fisher said the three candidates saw reps against the first-team defense. This includes incoming freshman Conner Weigman, who has caught on to offense despite not being on campus long.

"Conner, for his first scrimmage, was excellent," Fisher said Tuesday. "He made a lot of plays and actually got some time with the ones and twos. I thought he handled both those situations extremely well."

Weigman wasn't the only young player to catch Fisher's eye in the scrimmage. With running back Devon Achane limited due to track, it's allowed both Amari Daniels and Earnest Crownover to take on bigger roles.

Daniels primarily served as the team's third running back last season, averaging 5.9 yards per play. He has taken the lead reps in practice, and is viewed as the early favorite to become A&M's secondary rusher this season.

"Amari had some really nice runs," Fisher said. "I think Amari does a great job with the ball in his hands. He was running really well. He has to do a better job, along with all of our backs, learning to play without the ball."

Daniels and Weigman are just two underclassmen who have taken steps forward this offseason. Fisher wants more of that. More specifically, he's looking for leadership from the entire locker room, with players holding each other accountable and being more assertive on days where the intensity isn't as high.

One way younger prospects are showing their leadership is by forcing plays in practice. Fisher credited defensive lineman Anthony Lucas, receiver Evan Stewart, linebacker Ish Harris and Weigman for making strides in their first major outing with pads.

Fisher hopes the practices intensify and become more challenging this week.

"Talent goes out the window," Fisher said. "At the end of the day, its about how much you want it and how hard you compete."

