Talented 2023 LB Tausili Akana Sets Date for Texas A&M Visit, Other In-State Rivals

Aggies are looking to persuade one of the nation's top linebackers during his unofficial visit

The Texas A&M Aggies have already added some top commits on defense for the class of 2023. But in recruiting, the job is never finished, as the Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher are looking to persuade elite Skyridge (Lehi, Utah) linebacker Tausili Akana during his unofficial visit next week.

Akana will arrive to College Station for his unofficial visit on Monday, June 6. Fisher and the Aggies are set up nicely, as Akana's visit will come after he makes trips to SEC rivals Tennessee (June 2), Auburn (June 3), Alabama (June 4), and LSU (June 5). He'll also make visits to Baylor (June 7) and Texas (June 8).

"There is a lot of schools reaching out to me," Akana told SI in April. "But just trying to narrow things down. This will be a busy spring for me and my family. Looking forward to it."

With so many programs to choose from, Akana knows it'll take time to find the right fit, as he admitted getting to know the staff will play a crucial part in his decision.

"(It) needs to be a good fit for me and my family," he said. "I really want some place that I can feel at home. Relationships with the staff is very important for me."

At 6-4, 225, Akana possess nice size that will only improve as he continues through his senior year. He said he's aiming to make a decision before next season kicks off.

