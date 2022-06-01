'We're Done Talking About It' Jimbo Fisher Moves on From Nick Saban Comments

Jimbo Fisher took the podium nearly two weeks ago to respond to the comment made by Alabama's Nick Saban on the status of Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class. During his 10-min rant, he called his former boss a 'narcissist' and told the NCAA to 'look into his past' in terms of recruiting violations broken over the past 25 years.

When asked if Saban called to apologize, Fisher responded stating that he was "done" with him for good. On Wednesday at the SEC Meetings in Destin, Fla., Fisher said that talking publicly about his feud with the Crimson Tide coach is “done” as well.

“It’s over with, we’re done talking about it,” Fisher said. “There are a lot more pressing needs than our arguments. I made comments and we’re moving on to the next thing.”

Saban said Tuesday during his press conference that he regretted calling out both Texas A&M and Jackson State by name due to his personal thoughts on the new name, image and likeness ruling. Of course, he also said he wasn't sure that he did anything wrong, to begin with.

“I should have never mentioned any individual institutions, and I’ve said that before,” Saban said.

Fisher joked with local media about his role inside the meeting with the 13 other coaches, stating how he felt the process moved quickly due to his fast-talking nature. When asked about his conversation with Saban, the fifth-year Aggie coach declined to say what was said and was looking to move forward into the 2022 season.

Much like Saban, Fisher doubled down on his stance, stating that he didn't say anything wrong either in response to the comments made about his program "buying" its recruiting class.

“We discussed things very professionally and the right way,” Fisher said.

The Aggies took down Alabama twice last season, once on the field and once in recruiting. In October, Fisher became the first former Saban assistant to defeat the seven-time national champion in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field. The Crimson Tide finished second in recruiting while Georgia claimed the third-place title.

Fisher and Saban will meet once more at the SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Ga. in July, but attention has turned to Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Oct. 8 for a rematch of the battle found in Kyle Field. It is widely expected that the series will be the lone night game featured on CBS this season.

