Aggies Among Top 10 Running Back Units in College Football

The Texas A&M Aggies have talented depth at the running back position. Devon Achane headlines a strong backfield. Athlon Sports released their list of the top 30 running back units in college football, and the Aggies came in at 10.

"Technically, Devon Achane may have already had his breakout season (ran for 910 yards and nine scores last year)," Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports stated. "But if the college football world wasn’t familiar with him yet, they will be after ’22. Achane should easily eclipse 1,000 yards as Texas A&M’s No. 1 back after Isaiah Spiller departed for the NFL. The junior won’t have to handle all of the carries, however. Amari Daniels, LJ Johnson, Earnest Crownover and incoming freshman Le’Veon Moss provide a deep stable of options to provide support."

It is rare for running backs to reach Achane's level of production when sitting behind a star such as Isaiah Spiller. In two seasons at Texas A&M, Achane has rushed for 1,274 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also caught 29 passes for 358 yards and two scores.

Achane has a chance to be one of the best running backs in the SEC and in the country. The Aggies will need his production to take a significant leap if they want to contend in the SEC West and possibly reach the College Football Playoff.

Amari Daniels, LJ Johnson, and Earnest Crownover have rushed for a combined 212 yards and one touchdown at Texas A&M. One of the running backs behind Achane will have to emerge as the Aggies’ go-to second option. They all have talent. They must prove it on the gridiron in order for the running back core to reach expectations.

Aggie fans should feel encouraged by the state of the Texas A&M running back room as Week 1 approaches.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here