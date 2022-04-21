Ex-Aggie Von Miller Inducted into Senior Bowl Hall of Fame

Former Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Von Miller has been inducted into the Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday.

Miller is one of five inductees for 2022, joining Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, former Chargers and Colts QB Phillip Rivers, former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk, and former 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

At No. 2 overall, Miller is the highest-drafted player in this year's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame class. He shared his thoughts with the organization about what the honor means to him:

“I remember my Senior Bowl experience like it was yesterday," Miller said. "First, I almost didn’t go. I was projected as a likely first round pick. Then my agent asked me if I wanted to compete to prove that I should be a potential top-10 pick. I had a great week of practice, played the entire Senior Bowl game, and then everybody started talking about me going higher and higher in the Draft. I ended up #2 overall and I owe so much to the Senior Bowl for helping me get there. It’s an incredible honor to come back and be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame! Gig ‘em!”

After playing in the 2011 Senior Bowl, Miller went on to become one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. He played 10 seasons at Mile High, winning a ring in 2015 and being crowned Super Bowl 50 MVP.

The 33-year-old was traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through last season and reaped the rewards quickly. In February, Miller recorded two sacks in LA's 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Bengals, giving the former Aggie his second ring.

Miller then struck big in free agency this March, inking a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills. He'll look to add to his career totals of 539 tackles, 26 forced fumbles, and 115.5 sacks.

