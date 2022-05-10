Texas A&M Gets High Praise In Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Texas A&M Aggies will have a largely new-look team going into the 2022 season, with the vast majority of their stars heading off to the NFL Draft last week.

Among those stars were defensive standouts DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, Aaron Hansford, Leon O'Neal, Tyree Johnson and Jayden Peevy, while they also lost Isaiah Spiller, Kenyon Green and Jalen Wydermyer on the offensive side.

However, that turnover has not stopped college football analysts from believing in the Aggies, with Jimbo Fisher's team widely recognized as a top-10 team by most major publications.

Most recently, Pro Football Network took their own shot at a way-too-early top-25, listing the Aggies among the top-6 teams in the country.

6) Texas A&M Aggies If five-star commitments could guarantee you a national championship, Texas A&M would sit atop the College Football Top 25. However, they don’t. The Aggies may need to lean on a number of these freshmen throughout the season as they return only four of their defensive starters from last year. While returning playmakers like Ainias Smith and Devon Achane boost the offense, the Aggies are likely to come up short in the SEC.

The Aggies came in one spot ahead of Notre Dame, and a spot behind Utah. The Top four consisted of the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4, North Carolina State and No. 3, Ohio State at No. 2, and Alabama at No. 1.

