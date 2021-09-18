Aggies WR Ainias Smith OUT For Remainder of New Mexico Game

Aggies wideout Ainias Smith will miss the remainder of the New Mexico game with an injury

Texas A&M will be without star-wideout Ainias Smith for the remainder of the team's game vs. the New Mexico Lobos due to a concussion Smith suffered in the second quarter of Saturday's game.

Smith suffered the injury following a 50-yard punt return that would be called back after a review that showed Smith's elbow on the ground at the spot of the catch.

It was the second big punt return of the game from Smith to be called by for the Aggies after a holding call reversed what would have been a touchdown in the first quarter.

READ MORE: Aggies vs Lobos: Live Updates

In place of Smith, Moose Muhammed was inserted into the lineup at both punt return and as a receiver, and thrived, scoring on a touchdown pass from Zach Calzada in the third quarter to give the Aggies a commanding 34-0 lead.

Typical recovery time for a concussion is typically one week, with Smith required to pass a series of tests and evaluations before being cleared to return to action.

Smith will hope to be cleared in time to return for next week when the Aggies head to Arlington to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium.

READ MORE: Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson Making Most Of Full-Time Role

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here