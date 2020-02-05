Ainias Smith To Switch Positions in 2020

COLLEGE STATION — When Texas A & M was limited on running backs, wide receiver Ainias Smith was used as the team's secondary runner. Tallying 54 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards, the freshman excelled as the second-team running back on the way to a 24-21 victory in the Texas Bowl.

Jimbo Fisher must have found something he liked in Smith taking handoffs. Following the 2020 National Signing Day news, the A & M head coach announced that Smith would permanently transfer into the backfield for the 2020 season.

"We are going to leave him back there," Fisher said Wednesday during his press conference. "We're going to leave him back there and let him play. He is natural back there as the day is long. He can run that football."

Smith, who predominately played wide receiver during his time at Dulles High School in Sugar Land, can make defenders miss in the open field. Thanks to his versatile skills and natural hands, Fisher expects him to find success both as a runner and a pass-catcher.

The full-time transition to the backfield will call on Smith to add some weight to his frame. Weighing in at 192 pounds, Fisher stated he believes the rising sophomore will tack on a few more to better suit for runs inside the numbers.

"He is going to wind being a 195, 196 pound guy who can carry it and not just go out there and catch the ball and run routes. There's a big difference in that and how you can match him up in the things he can do. I think his skill set really allows you to do a lot of things."

The duo of Smith and Spiller could create a balanced tandem for the future. The Spring native impressed as A & M's lead back last season, rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. Smith found success as a part-time receiver, catching 22 passes for 248 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Fisher hopes that with a year under their belts, both second-year standouts will add another dynamic to A & M's offense. Both skills have transitioned from the high school level, and plans are for them to take the next step in their careers by September when the Aggies face Abilene Christian.

"They all can catch the ball, but they all have different skill sets," Fisher said. "Isaiah had a great year. Big and physical and strong. It was really nice to watch him grow and it's amazing how those guys can grow in the second year, hopefully, especially after being on the field and going through all that."

The Aggies added three running backs in the 2020 recruiting cycle to add depth in their backfield. Four-star athlete Devon Achane could play a similar role as Smith while three-stars Deondre Jackson and Dervon Hubbard will primarily see snaps as runners first.

The Aggies currently sit as the No.6 ranked recruiting class for SI All American, 24/7 Sports and Rivals.com. They are ranked the No.7 class, according to ESPN.com.