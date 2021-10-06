Alabama Defensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M In Week 6

The Crimson Tide's eight defensive starters maybe the reason Alabama repeats in 2021

The old saying is offense wins games, but defense wins championships. That will be the case for the Alabama Crimson Tide if they hope to repeat in 2021.

While Nick Saban is replacing most of his offense, things under new quarterback Bryce Young have gone better as expected, with Alabama just as deadly as ever on that side of the ball.

It's unfortunate then for the rest of the country that the defense barely lost a thing in 2020. They return eight starters from last year's team, and still managed to upgrade several positions.

DL LaBryan Ray

Thanks for the addition of the new eligibility rule, Ray will return for a fifth season on the team. Alabama has been known for producing top-tier defense of lineman at the next level, and Ray is the next in line.

Last season, the defensive end was hampered with injures, playing in just four games during 2020. When on the field, his impact was felt, recording 12 total tackles and 11 QBs pressures.

There are many names on the unit who could be breakout stars, but Ray is the veteran. If he has a great year, the rest will soon follow.

OLB Will Anderson

You can really go with any of the linebackers, but the breakout star will be in Anderson. Most freshmen don't start right away underneath the Sabin regime unless they're special. Anderson earned first-team reps by Week 3.

Last fall, the 6-3 defender finished third in the SEC in both sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (10.5) on his way to being named the Shaun Alexander National Freshman Player of the Year Award. He terrorized backfields off the edge and consistently added pressure to quarterbacks.

This season, Anderson has 24 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks with, and two quarterback hurries.

LB Henry To'o To'o

Remember when Moses suffered a torn ACL and the Tide needed another linebacker? Yeah, meet him from the hills of Neyland Stadium.

The rich only get richer as one of the nation's top linebackers replaces Dylan Moses up the middle. For the Volunteers, To'o To'o played the outside in a 4-3 base under Jeremy Pruitt. His duties remain the same in Tuscaloosa.

To put into context how talented To'o To'o is, the 6-2, 230-pound linebacker started 22 games for the Vols, earning freshman All-American honors in 2019. Last season, he led Tennessee in tackles (76), tackles for loss (10.0), and had an impressive 32-yard interception returned for a touchdown against South Carolina.

This season, he leads the Tide in tackles with 25 total.

CB Josh Jobe

Surtain is arguably the most consistent quarterback in the conference last fall. That shouldn't take anything away from Jobe, who played a constant No. 2 on the opposing side. Can he be a true No. 1?

In 13 games last season, Jobe recorded 55 tackles, 2.5 for losses and two sacks when asked to play near the line of scrimmage. He also tallied 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one quarterback pressure.

Entering his final year, Jobe could be the next Alabama defensive back taken in the top 20 picks of the NFL Draft. With great size, smooth footwork and a fluid motion to change direction, his overall skills mirror what the Tide need most from a shutdown cornerback.

In 2021, Jobe has lived up to that billing early but still has room for improvement.

SS Jordan Battle

Maybe a bit undervalued in the pipeline to the NFL, Alabama has done a great job developing safeties to transition in the stars. Much like his name, Battle will go to war with anybody both against the run and coverage.

The 6-1 defender is a stout player, looking more like a linebacker than a traditional safety. What's interesting is even though he's known for his ability to close gaps in the box, he's pretty reliable in coverage as well. Last season. Battle finished with 66 total tackles, three tackles for losses, four pass deflections, and an interception he returned for a touchdown.

The best way to beat him is by forcing him to play the run and open space. Outside of that, he may be the most complete safety the Tide has seen since Eddie Jackson.

