All-American RB Zach Evans Out of Georgia Commitment, Texas A&M in Contention

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - According to multiple sources, running back Zach Evans has been released from his national letter of intent at Georgia. The All-American five-star was expected to announce his decision during the All-American game in Orlando last week.

Evans currently is the No. 1 ranked running back in the 2020 class and the No. 7 ranked prospect overall, out of North Shore High School. Other teams who were in the running for Evans included LSU and Texas A & M.

Both A & M and LSU are expected to reach out to Evans, who help North Shore to a semi-final appearance this past season. The senior has seen his fair share of struggles this season with the Mustangs, missing three total games, including a playoff appearance against Duncanville.

Evans shined as a starter for the Mustangs. The Houston native rushed for 4,867 yards and 76 touchdowns over his final three years of high school. During the All-America Game, Evans made a cryptic comment in an interview on the ESPN2 broadcast.

"I want to apologize to my college coaches and apologize for the things that they are hearing," Evans said. "I'm really a good kid. It was stupid. It was an immature decision. I was being selfish to my teammates, and I'm ready to come in and show them I'm ready."

With Georgia now looking on the back-burner, Evans now could be the front-runner to join the Aggies backfield. According to Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, the Aggies are looking to be in the lead for his services.

Evans would bring a secondary runner to A & M's backfield while helping with the team's production overall. Freshman running back Isaiah Spiller showed glimpses of potential during his first season with the program. The Spring native rushed for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Sophomore Cordarrian Richardson could be out of the running for playing time. The running back did not travel with the team to the Texas Bowl but was not suspended by Jimbo Fisher. His status moving forward is still in question.

Wide receiver turned running back Ainias Smith saw snaps in the backfield against Oklahoma State. The freshman would rush for 54 yards on seven carries while catching two passes for 17 yards.

“That guy is a heck of a football player,” Fisher said following the 24-21 victory last month. “You could play him at tackle, and I think he’d make a block. I have the utmost respect for him, and he’s a natural back there.”

Evans is expected to zero in between LSU or A & M in the coming weeks.