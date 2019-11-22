Aggie
Around the Media: Who Predicts Texas A&M to Defeat Georgia

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - It doesn't take analysis for one to see Texas A&M as the underdog this weekend. Despite a four-game win streak conducted over the past month, the Aggies still have struggled against ranked opponents this season. 

In fact, the team is still looking for their first win against a Top 25 team. That could all change Saturday when the Aggies (7-3, 4-2 SEC) travel to face No.4 Georgia (9-1, 6-1 SEC) in Samford Stadium. Although the Bulldogs have allowed teams to stick around, they still have found ways to win on offense. 

All eye will be in the backfield for both schools. A&M's Kellen Mond has improved, but four of his six interceptions this season have come on the road. Meanwhile, Georgia's Jake Fromm continues to be a game-manger, but has yet to pass 2,000 passing yards this season. One of these two could decide the outcome "between the hedges" out in Athens. 

For some, A&M could be on the rise and find a way give the SEC East champions their second loss of the season. Others believe this should be an easy victory for the Bulldogs, especially playing in their own backyard. Here is how the national media believe's Saturday's outing will go. 

Sports Illustrated Aggie Maven's Cole Thompson: Texas A&M 38, Georgia 34 

24/7 Sports' Chris Hummer: Georgia 24, Texas A&M 17 

24/7 Sports' Brad Crawford: Georgia 27, Texas A&M 13

ESPN's Bill Connolly: Georgia 32, Texas A&M 19 

Bleacher Report: Georgia 27, Texas A&M 17

Sports Illustrated Bulldog Maven's Brooks Austin: Georgia 31, Texas A&M 17 

Saturday Down South's Michael Bratton: Georgia 30, Texas A&M 16

Saturday Down South's Chris Marler: Georgia 24, Texas A&M 13

Dallas Morning News' Alex Miller: Georgia 24, Texas A&M 20 

College Football News: Georgia 27, Texas A&M 17

Oregon Live's Sean Meagher: Georgia 35, Texas A&M 17

