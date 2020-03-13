BREAKING: Southeastern Conference Pushes Back COVID-19 Date

COLLEGE STATION — The Southeastern Conference announced Friday afternoon that the set date to reevaluate sporting events would be postponed until April 15. In Thursday's press conference, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey stated that the original date for evaluation would be March 30.

In a statement released by the conference office, the SEC stated that all sporting activities would be banned due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19). For Texas A & M, this will put a suspension on baseball, softball, gymnastics, track and field and spring football.

Here is the statement from the SEC's main office:

SEC athletics programs will cease practices, individual and team workouts effective the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16. SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.

Classes for students in College Station had been postponed during the rise of concern surrounding the virus. A & M announced that school would resume, but classes would be taking place online until the end of the semester.

The SEC now joins the ACC, Big 10 and MAC as conferences suspending all athletic activity. The Big 10 will reevaluate on April 6, while the MAC has yet to set a date for further instructions.

There has been no set date on if Texas A & M's maroon and white game will be canceled. A & M's athletic director Ross Bjork is set to address the media in the coming hour.

