BREAKING: Texas A&M OT Kellen Diesch to Enter Transfer Portal

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M will be losing one member of their offense with tight end Glenn Beal announcing he'll be leaving. Now, the team will lose another offensive product. 

Reserved offensive tackle Kellen Diesch announced Tuesday morning that he would be entering the transfer portal on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6 lineman played in 11 games this season as a backup, predominantly seeing action against Texas State, Lamar and UTSA. 

Diesch will be a graduate transfer and could be eligible to play for next season for one year.

Diesch becomes the fifth A&M player to announce they will be leaving the program at the start of next season. On top of Beal, defensive back Moses Reynolds, defensive back Brian Johnson and running back Deneric Prince all announced during the season they would not return. 

With A&M expected to sign 25 players in the 2020 recruiting class, it won't be shocking to see another player make their choice to leave Aggieland following the team's bowl game later this month. 

