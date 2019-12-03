BREAKING: Texas A&M TE Glenn Beal to Enter Transfer Portal

COLLEGE STATION - Players will always do what is best for their career when it comes to playing time. It looks like a former Texas A & M player will be doing the same this season.

Tight end Glenn Beal is expected to enter the transfer portal according to reports from 24/7 Sports. The sophomore will finish his career with the Aggies after two seasons with five catches for 21 yards.

Following the loss of highly touted prospect Baylor Cupp, Beal was expected to be the starting tight end for the 2019 season. With the emergence of freshman tight end Jalen Wydermyer and walk-on Ryan Renik, the New Orleans native saw limited action in the final eight games of the season.

A three-star prospect, Beal flipped his commitment from LSU to the Aggies on during the recruiting process. Beal received 19 offers coming out of high school, including ones to Alabama, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

Wydermyer transformed into one of the program's most promising players during his first season in Aggieland. Starting in 10 games, the Dickinson product finished the campaign with 31 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns. Renick grew into a capable third-down blocker for A & M's offense.

With the return of Cupp, Beal would have likely seen limited action for the remainder of his career in College Station. Multiple teams will probably try to coax him into joining their program as he will have two years of eligibility left on his contract.

Beal has yet to share his decision via social media as of this time.