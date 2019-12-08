Aggie
Texas A&M to Play in Texas Bowl Against Oklahoma State

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M looked to be a contender in 2019. A tough schedule against three No.1 opponents and five top 10 teams had the Aggies struggle near the end, finishing with a 7-5 record. 

The Aggies did enough in regular season to clinch their 11th consecutive bowl appearance to close out the decade. The location of their game looked to be tangled between two states. In the end, A&M fans will not need to travel far to watch the Aggies pick up a final win. 

The Aggies will play in the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl on Friday, December 27, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy. They will face off against Big 12 opponent (Oklahoma State/Kansas State) at NRG Stadium for a 5:45 p.m. CT kickoff time. 

This will be the the third time in the past decade that the Aggies will play in Fourth-largest city in America for a bowl game. A&M fell short in 2016 to Kansas State (33-28), but defeated Northwestern in 2011 (33-22). Overall in Houston, the team is 2-2. 

The Aggies found a rhythm during the middle of the season, winning four straight games, three at Kyle Field. A&M's youth movement entered full-effect with the additions of tight end Jalen Wyderymer and running back Isaiah Spiller. Both freshmen finished as members of the Pro Football Focus freshman roster. 

Oklahoma State could be the Aggies' redemption story following their two-game losing streak. The Cowboys (8-4, 5-4 Big 12), continued to establish one of the nation's top running games behind the legs of Chuba Hubbard. The redshirt sophomore currently leads the nation in rushing yards (1,936) and second in rushing touchdowns (21). 

Both schools have a long history against another from their days as conference foes. The Aggies were a member of the Big 12 from 1996-2011, where they consistently faced the Cowboys on a yearly basis. The schools have meet on the football field 27 times over the course of 15 seasons. 

The Aggies leads the series all-time over the Cowboys, 17-10. Oklahoma State currently holds a four-game win streak over A&M, winning from . 

