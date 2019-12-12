Aggie Maven
BREAKING: Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike Makes His NFL Decision

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike officially has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft. The Aggies top defender will not suit up for the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl played on December 27. 

In a letter posted to his Twitter account, the junior defensive thanked the Aggies' organization for the opportunity to be a member of the A&M staff over the past three seasons. Madubuike also thanked The 12th Man, home to the Aggie fan base as part of the tradition in College Station. 

"Thank you all to the staff at Texas A&M for ensuring my success on and off the field," Madubuike said. "I will miss the feeling of running on to Kyle Field to over 100,000 of the best fans in the world, but I know Aggie nation is behind me strong." 

A two-year starter on the defensive line, Madubuike was a leader for Mike Elko's front seven. As one of the few returning starters, pressure was added on him to shine during the 2019 campaign — an area he succeeded in. Madubuike led the team with 6.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for losses and seven total quarterback pressures. 

He would end his final season in Aggieland with 45 total tackles, fifth-most on defense. For his career, he would finish with 105 career tackles, 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception. 

Depending on the rise of talent at the position, Madubuike could be a mid-level selection come April's draft. Playing a rotational role early in the trenches, the rising defensive tackle could be a factor in multiple defensive schemes. Perhaps best known for his 4-3 style, Madubuike could fall anywhere between rounds 2-5 with a promising combine performance. 

The Aggies will face No.25 Oklahoma State later this month at NRG Stadium. Kickoff will take place at 5:45 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN. 

