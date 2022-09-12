Former Aggie WR Shines in NFL Week 1

Former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Christian Kirk cleared the century mark in receiving yards in his debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 1 of the NFL season.

The Jaguars lost to the Washington Commanders, 28-22, in the game.

But Kirk shined.

Kirk, playing his fifth season of pro football, caught six passes for 117 yards from his new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who was a first-round pick last season. He was the third Jaguar to do that in his debut.

Kirk played his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. There, he caught passes for the past few seasons from Kyler Murray, who starred at Oklahoma but started his career at Texas A&M.

In four seasons with the Cardinals, Kirk caught 236 passes for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a career-high 68 receptions in 2019 and a career-high six touchdown receptions in 2020.

He was as valuable to Arizona in the return game. He was a punt returner all four seasons for the Cardinals.

Arizona took Kirk in the second round (No. 47 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Kirk was a productive three-year contributor at Texas A&M who had 234 receptions, 2,856 yards, and 26 touchdowns in three seasons. He was a two-time All-SEC selection in 2016 and 2017 and also earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in 2015.

The Jaguars take on the Colts next Sunday.

