Clemson's Dabo Swinney Is Not A Fan Of CFP Expansion: Here's why

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not a fan of expanding the current College Football Playoff format.

Since 2015, the Clemson Tigers and head coach Dabo Swinney have been involved in four national championship games, winning two.

It should come as no surprise then, that Swinney is not a fan of expanding the current College Football Playoff format beyond the current four teams.

Why not? According to Swinney, not enough teams deserve to compete with Clemson in a playoff.

During an ACC Media Day on Tuesday, Swinney said, regarding expanding to a 12-team playoff, "Our team wasn't for it. They don't want to play more games. And to be honest with you, I don't think there's 12 teams good enough."

Is Swinney correct? Does a 12-team playoff weaken and cheapen the regular season?

He shared other thoughts too, feeling other achievements might be minimized if the focus is only on the playoff.

"I love the college game and I loved it when it was a big deal to be on top 25, top 15, top 10, go win the bowl game," Swinney said.

Texas A&M football was on the outside looking in last season, missing the College Football Playoff narrowly, being ranked No. 5 by most polls, in a four-team playoff format before the tournament started. The Aggies finished the season ranked No. 4 after an impressive showing in the Orange Bowl game.

In an expanded playoff format, Texas A&M would've made the tournament, finally having an opportunity to measure their team against top teams other than Alabama.

Unfortunately for Swinney, the trend is toward more playoff games, because for the NCAA and for the teams involved, that means more money.

Look out, Dabo, an expanded playoff is most certainly coming at some point in the next few years.

