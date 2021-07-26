Elite Edge Rusher and Aggies Target Jadon Scarlett Announces College Commitment

The Texas A&M Aggies added a major commitment on Monday afternoon, securing edge rusher Jadon Scarlett of Argyle

Texas A&M's recruiting momentum on the defensive side of the ball continued in full force on Monday afternoon, when Argyle (Argyle, TX) defensive lineman Jadon Scarlett committed to Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.

Scarlett picked the Aggies over the Missouri Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners, despite hot pursuit from the two programs.

READ MORE: No. 2 Edge Shemar Stewart Set for Texas A&M Visit, Talks Decision Timeline

One of the most highly sought-after edge rushers in the 2022 class, Scarlett also held offers from Texas, TCU, LSU, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Michigan, and Baylor, among a host of other division one schools.

Before moving to the Argyle program, Scarlett spent the previous two seasons at Coram Deo (Flower Mound, TX), where he amassed 75 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks in a season that was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a senior.

With a full schedule during his junior season, Scarlett was even more productive, 108 stops, including 25 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks, to go along with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two stops for a safety.

READ MORE: Why Texas A&M Football Fans Should Welcome Texas To The SEC

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Sign up for your premium membership to AllAggies.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!