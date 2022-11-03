Ex-Texas A&M WR Mike Evans Leads NFL Aggies Top Performers In Week 8

Things are looking gloomy in College Station, Texas, and not just because Halloween recently passed. Texas A&M is on a four-game losing streak and the Aggies have made yet another quarterback change. It seems to be the right one, though, as freshman Conner Weigman dazzled in his debut.

While A&M fights through its rough patch, fans can take at least some comfort in the fact that some former Aggies are having better luck at the professional level. Players like Ex-Aggies wide receiver Mike Evans and edge rusher Myles Garrett have continued to shine brightly throughout this NFL season.

WR Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Last Game Stats: 6 catches/ 123 yards (vs. BAL)

It's been just as rocky a season for the Bucs as it has been for the Aggies, but that hasn't stopped the ex-Aggie from scorching secondaries in the first half of the year. Tampa Bay is just 3-5, but that can hardly be blamed on Evans. In the Buccaneers' last game, a 27-22 loss to Baltimore, the pass-catcher hauled in six passes for a heaping 123 yards on the day.

He's got 585 total receiving yards in 2022 so far, eighth most in the league, but the Bucs have still had trouble winning games. Tampa quarterback Tom Brady hasn't looked like his usual self, but his connection with Evans is still apparent. Expect that duo to come on strong in the second half of the season.

DE Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns)

Last Game Stats: 2 tackles/ 1.5 sacks (vs. CIN)

Garrett and the Browns are fresh off a Halloween win over the Bengals where Cleveland's defensive line haunted Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow all night long. The former Aggies edge rusher played a crucial role in Cleveland's 32-13 blowout of their in-state rival, recording 1.5 sacks in the Monday night victory.

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound Garrett has 7.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 2022, making him one of the top five players in the league for both categories. That victory over the Bengals snapped a four-game losing streak for the Browns, and now they'll head to their bye week on a high note as they prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

