Final Bowl Projections for Texas A&M

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M will have one final game in 2019 before their season ends. A 7-5 record wasn't what the team expected, but then again, who saw LSU as the top team in the SEC? 

Anything can happen in the world of college football. That includes a surprise come Selection Sunday. Multiple teams could be in the running for a high-tempo game while other are just lucky to be there. A&M falls somewhere in the middle of the pack, waiting to see which way the table turns. 

It won't be long until fans can start booking flights for their trips away, but where could A&M officially be landing? All implications seem to have the Aggies either playing just miles away in Houston or somewhere in the Sunshine State. 

Here's a look at where the national media has A&M suiting up for their final bowl game. 

Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Wake Forest, Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 30, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN

Sports Illustrated Aggie Maven's Cole Thompson: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

The Athletic: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

CBS Sports: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

24/7 Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN

USA Today: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon Central, ESPN

Athlon Sports: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

Bleacher Report: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Texas, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN

Banner Society: Music City Bowl vs. Louisville, Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 30, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN

College Sports Madness: Belk Bowl vs. Louisville, Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 31, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN

Football

