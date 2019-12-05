Final Bowl Projections for Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M will have one final game in 2019 before their season ends. A 7-5 record wasn't what the team expected, but then again, who saw LSU as the top team in the SEC?
Anything can happen in the world of college football. That includes a surprise come Selection Sunday. Multiple teams could be in the running for a high-tempo game while other are just lucky to be there. A&M falls somewhere in the middle of the pack, waiting to see which way the table turns.
It won't be long until fans can start booking flights for their trips away, but where could A&M officially be landing? All implications seem to have the Aggies either playing just miles away in Houston or somewhere in the Sunshine State.
Here's a look at where the national media has A&M suiting up for their final bowl game.
Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs. Wake Forest, Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 30, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN
Sports Illustrated Aggie Maven's Cole Thompson: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN
The Athletic: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN
CBS Sports: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN
24/7 Sports: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon CT, ESPN
USA Today: Outback Bowl vs. Minnesota, Tampa, Fla., Jan. 1, Noon Central, ESPN
Athlon Sports: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Kansas State, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN
Bleacher Report: Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl vs. Texas, Houston, Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. CT, ESPN
Banner Society: Music City Bowl vs. Louisville, Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 30, 3 p.m. CT, ESPN
College Sports Madness: Belk Bowl vs. Louisville, Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 31, 11 a.m. CT, ESPN