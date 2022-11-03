Florida Gators Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Coming off of four consecutive SEC losses, the Texas A&M Aggies will have their hands full yet again when they welcome the Florida Gators to Kyle Field.

The Gators, who despite struggling themselves at times, are an extremely talented team, particularly at the quarterback position with Anthony Richardson.

In fact, three of their four losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top 15, in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Tennessee, and No. 15 LSU, while the fourth came against a (then) No. 20 ranked Kentucky team.

Defensively, the Gators do have talent, but are a very underperforming unit, ranking No. 95 in the country in scoring defense, No. 116 in rushing defense, No. 95 in passing offense, and No. 117 in total defense.

So can the Aggies get back on track against the Gators?

DT Gervon Dexter

Arguably the most talented player on the Gators' defensive line, Gervon Dexter will look to give the inside of the Aggies' offensive line fits in this matchup. This season, Dexter has 33 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hurries.

LB Amari Burney

Despite being an inside linebacker, Amari Burney has been the Gators' best pass rusher in 2022. This season, Burney has 51 total tackles, six tackles for loss, a team-high four sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and two quarterback hurries

S Rashad Torrence II

A rising star for the Gators, sophomore Rashad Torrence has been as advertised in 2022. This season, Torrence leads the team with 66 total tackles. he has been one of the few strong points of an otherwise weak Gators secondary, that struggles mightily against the pass.

