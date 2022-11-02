Florida Gators Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M Aggies

Coming off of four consecutive SEC losses, the Texas A&M Aggies will have their hands full yet again when they welcome the Florida Gators to Kyle Field.

The Gators, who despite struggling themselves at times, are an extremely talented team, particularly at the quarterback position with Anthony Richardson.

In fact, three of their four losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top 15, in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Tennessee, and No. 15 LSU, while the fourth came against a (then) No. 20 ranked Kentucky team.

Offensively, the Gators are an extremely talented, albeit underperforming team, ranking No. 64 in the country in scoring offense, No. 26 in rushing offense, No. 85 in passing offense, and No. 46 in total offense.

So can the Aggies get back on track against the Gators?

Stick with AllAggies.com as we preview the matchup between Florida and Texas A&M throughout the week.

QB Anthony Richardson

If the Gators are going to succeed in 2022, it will be because of the arm of Anthony Richardson.

From athletic and arm talent standpoints, Richardson is the most talented passer in the SEC East and arguably second only to Bryce Young in the conference. From an experience standpoint, he still has a long way to go and a lot to prove.

He will have every opportunity to succeed, and against a questionable Tigers secondary, he could be in for a big week.

RB Montrell Johnson JR.

As the leading rusher for the Gators, sophomore running back Montrell Johnson Jr. has been one of the team's best offensive players this season. 70 times for 449 yards and seven touchdowns, and is averaging 8,75 yards per carry.

WR Justin Shorter

Jacob Copeland is now a Maryland Terrapin. As the Gators leading returning receiver, Justin Shorter was expected to be Richardson's go-to guy in the passing game this season. So far in 2002, Shorter has done just that, racking up a team-high 471 yards on 21 catches and two touchdowns.

