Former A&M Duo Transfers to Tusla

COLLEGE STATION - With only five seniors on scholarship, Texas A & M was set to lose players via the draft or transfer. For Deneric Prince and Brian Johnson, they left Aggieland on the latter option.

Both players announced earlier this season they would be transferring from the program for undisclosed reasons. Johnson, a hybrid defender who played both linebacker and safety, felt his uses were being undervalued with Jimbo Fisher's squad. Prince, a running back, became buried on the depth chart after just one season.

Both players have officially found a new home. Much like their time in high school and college, they will be playing together once more.

The University of Tulsa officially announced the additions of Prince and Johnson to their roster. The Golden Hurricanes are expected to have both on campus for spring practice later this semester.

Johnson saw action in all 13 games last season as a freshman, predominately used on special teams. He would make seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Johnson would play in four games during the 2019 season before asking to be redshirted for the remainder of the season.

Prince played in one game last season during his freshman campaign. He would tally 21 yards on two carries before redshirting the remainder of the season. Prince would not see any action with the Aggies before placing his name in the transfer portal and leaving the program.

Both Johnson and Prince will have three years of eligibility left on their tenures but must sit out for the 2020 season at Tulsa. The two join running backs Jashaun Corbin (Florida State) and Jacob Kibodi (FCS Incarnate Word) and former Aggies to find a new home after entering the transfer portal.