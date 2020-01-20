Former A&M Quarterback Uncertain of NFL Future

COLLEGE STATION - One thing is certain; Ryan Tannehill is getting paid. Following a Week 5 replacement for Marcus Mariota, the former Miami Dolphins quarterback led the Tennessee Titans from a 2-4 start to an AFC Championship appearance.

That's where the Music City Miracle roster came to an end. The Kansas Chiefs defeated the Titans, 35-24, to secure their spot in Super Bowl LIV. Tannehill made the most of his afternoon, going 21 of 31 for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

The question now remains if Tannehill will return to Tennessee to become the full-time starter for the 2020 season. As it stands now, the former Texas A & M quarterback is non-committal of his future.

"I'll have to take a step back and look at things here in the offseason," Tannehill said, according to Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean. "Obviously, I love this team. I love what this team was able to accomplish. I have a lot of love for the guys on this team and love playing with them. I will take a step back and look at that. But right now, I just really can't think of anything but how close we were and this loss."

The Titans transformed into a contender with Tannehill calling the shots. Going 7-3 as the starter and taking down the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, the former Aggies gunslinger provided a playoff push no one expected to see.

As the Titans' starter, Tannehill would throw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. In the postseason, the former top 10 pick would go 36-of-60 for 369 passing yards and five touchdowns. He would also score a touchdown on the ground.

During his time in College Station, Tannehill played a variety of positions, including quarterback and wide receiver. As a pass-catcher for Mike Sherman's offense, Tannehill would collect 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 touchdowns. Under center, he would throw for 5,450 yards, 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The Miami Dolphins would select him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.