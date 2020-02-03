Former A&M Safety Wins Super Bowl LV

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M is known for its ability to produce NFL talent. On Sunday, one former Aggie received the highest award in the sport.

Former A & M and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts was a member of the staff who won Super Bowl IV in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

Watts played sparingly for the defense but did have a role on special teams. The 23-year-old saw snaps on punts, punt returns and kickoffs. He did not record a tackle. Watts did take to social media after the game to congratulate his teammates and coaches on a victory down in South Beach.

Kansas City, lead by 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, collected their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. The former Texas Tech quarterback would throw for 268 yards and two touchdowns on his way to MVP honors. Running back Damien Williams would rush for 104 yards, scoring the final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

A fourth-round selection, Watts would join the Chiefs in 2018 after four seasons with the Aggies. A three-year starter, the now Super Bowl champion defender would tally 304 total tackles, 17 pass deflections, 10 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

For his NFL career, Watts has collected eight total tackles, two sacks and one pass deflections.