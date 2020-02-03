AllAggies
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Former A&M Safety Wins Super Bowl LV

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M is known for its ability to produce NFL talent. On Sunday, one former Aggie received the highest award in the sport. 

Former A&M and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts was a member of the staff who won Super Bowl IV in Miami, Florida. The Chiefs scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. 

Watts played sparingly for the defense but did have a role on special teams. The 23-year-old saw snaps on punts, punt returns and kickoffs. He did not record a tackle. Watts did take to social media after the game to congratulate his teammates and coaches on a victory down in South Beach. 

Kansas City, lead by 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes, collected their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. The former Texas Tech quarterback would throw for 268 yards and two touchdowns on his way to MVP honors. Running back Damien Williams would rush for 104 yards, scoring the final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. 

A fourth-round selection, Watts would join the Chiefs in 2018 after four seasons with the Aggies. A three-year starter, the now Super Bowl champion defender would tally 304 total tackles, 17 pass deflections, 10 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. 

For his NFL career, Watts has collected eight total tackles, two sacks and one pass deflections. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas A&M Walks Away Winners on National Signing Day

Look out SEC West, the new decade it playing in favor for the Aggies.

Cole Thompson

A&M Adds Four-Star DT McKinnley Jackson

The Aggies recruiting day is over

Cole Thompson

A&M Lands Three-Star RB on National Signing Day

Darvon Hubbard is officially an Aggie

Cole Thompson

National Signing Day: A Final Look at Texas A&M

Here's everything you need to know for Wednesday's big day.

Cole Thompson

Preview : Can Texas A&M Season Sweep Missouri

The Aggies return to Reed Arena

Cole Thompson

Easier Schedule Brings Brighter Days to Texas A&M

Hopefully, this is the year of Jimbo Fisher

Cole Thompson

NFL Draft: Four Aggies Drafted in Seven Round Mock

Texas A&M is headed to the NFL

Cole Thompson

Zach Evans Update: The Final Five

Here are the five schools to watch for with Zach Evans

Cole Thompson

Instant Analysis: Edwards Double-Double Leads to Bulldogs Victory over A&M

It was a good day for the Dawgs

Cole Thompson

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Georgia

Keep up to date with what's happening in Athens

Cole Thompson