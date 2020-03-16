Former Texas A&M Quarterback Receives Huge Pay Day

COLLEGE STATION — It feels like every stop along the way, Ryan Tannehill was never appreciated. Lost amid the Von Miller praise, the veteran quarterback is an afterthought in College Station. After seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, no one still brings his name up in a positive light.

It looks like the Tennessee Titans will be the home he always deserved.

On Sunday, the team announced that Tannehill would be brought back to Nashville on a new four-year, $118 million deal through 2024. Of the $118, $62 million is guaranteed.

After being traded to the Titans for a sixth-round pick from Miami, Tannehill began his time as a backup behind former Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota. By Week 5, the team elected to give the 31-year-old a shot under center and he did not disappoint. Tannehill would go 7-3 as the team's starter, throwing for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Titans would return to the postseason for the first time since 2017 and became the Cinderella story of the NFL. Behind his game-managing skills and the power running of Derrick Henry, Tennessee defeated both the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, led by Tom Brady and the 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Titans would ultimately lose to the future Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. For the postseason, the former 12th Man would throw for 369 yards and five touchdowns against one interception.

A three-year starter in Aggieland, Tannehill would be a part of the final Big 12 class before the team's move to the SEC. Spending time at both at wide receiver and quarterback under Mike Sherman, the now heavily-paid quarterback would collect 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 touchdowns using his hands. Under center, he would throw for 5,450 yards, 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

The Dolphins would select him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Last season, Tannehill would be named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year for his success with his new — and now permanent franchise.