Former Texas A&M Aggies RB Enters Transfer Portal Again
Former Texas A&M Aggies and current SMU Mustangs running back LJ Johnson Jr. has entered the the transfer portal again, ESPN's Pete Thamel reports. Johnson has one year of eligiblity remaining.
A Cyress, Texas, native, Johnson arrived at A&M as a four-star recruit from Cy-Fair High School. He had an outstanding high scool career, rushing for 4,353 yards and 77 touchdowns while adding 421 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. He was the District 17-6A Offensive MVP as a senior in 2020.
At A&M, though, Johnson never had much of a chance to shine. He redshirted in 2021, then was one of several running backs stuck behind De'Von Achane in 2022. In two years with the Aggies, he rushed for just 115 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries.
Johnson then transferred to SMU in 2023, where he showed a bit more promise, but not what he did in high school. He rushed for 879 yards and nine touchdowns on 182 carries over his two years as a Mustang. In 2024, he was largely overshadowed by fellow running back Brashard Smith, who rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns on the year.
Last week, SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee confirmed that Johnson was one of several players no longer with the program. The Mustangs made their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last season.
Johnson will now make his way to his third team to finish up his collegiate career. Where he goes is uncertain, but unfortunately, he didn't live up to his full potential at either A&M or SMU.